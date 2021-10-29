UFC 267 Weigh-Ins: Chimaev Struggles In Return, Blachowicz vs Teixeira and Yan vs Sandhagen Set

This weekend sees the return of Fight Island in a card that is worthy of PPV, but given to fans on ESPN+. This is the weigh-in results for UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira.

By all accounts, UFC 267 should be a pay-per-view event, as is tradition with numbered events, and it is a stacked card featuring the likes of Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev, and the return of Khamzat Chimaev. However, instead we will get to see the light heavyweight title fight main event between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira go down on ESPN+ for no additional cost.

As if that is not good enough, there is also an interim bantamweight title fight between former champ Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen in the co-main event. While some fans are disappointed to not see the rematch between Yan and controversial champ Aljamain Sterling, this is about as good of a replacement as the promotion could put together.

UFC 267 Weigh-In Results

Before the impressively stacked UFC 267 card goes down in Abu Dhabi, the fighters first must beat the scales during the weigh-ins. This time around, there were a grand total of 31 fighters who had to tip the scales on Friday, early in the morning to accommodate the event’s early start time.

Eventually all but one of the fighters would make weight, but not without a bit of shenanigans from a returning Khamzat Chimaev. After seemingly grabbing the towel for his first weigh-in attempt, he hit the scales at 171.5.

Given time to cut the extra half a pound, he returned and was clearly grabbing the towel, and weighed in at 166lb, having apparently lost five pounds in 45 minutes. Although this was determined to be a scale error, so he was asked to weigh-in again, this time being forced to hold his arms up, and he made the 171lb limit.

Additionally, the UFC 267 bout between Damir Ismagulov and Magomed Mustafaev was canceled. This came after Ismagulov was first to the scales, but came in 7.5lb over the lightweight limit, weighing in at 163.5.

Here are the complete weigh-in results for UFC 267:

Main Card (ESPN+, 2pm EST/11am PST)

Jan Blachowicz (205lb) vs Glover Teixeira (205lb)

Petr Yan (135lb) vs Cory Sandhagen (135lb)

Islam Makhachev (155.5lb) vs Dan Hooker (156lb)

Alexander Volkov (263lb) vs Marcin Tybura (249lb)

Li Jingliang (171lb) vs Khamzat Chimaev (171lb)

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5lb) vs Volkan Oezdemir (205.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 10:30am EST/ 7:30am PST)

Amanda Ribas (115.5lb) vs Virna Jandiroba (116lb)

Ricardo Ramos (146lb) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (146lb)

Albert Duraev (186lb) vs Roman Kopylov (186lb)

Elizeu dos Santos (170.5lb) vs Benoit Saint-Denis (171lb)

Shamil Gamzatov (206lb) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206lb)

Makwan Amirkhani (146lb) vs Lerone Murphy (146lb)

Hu Yaozong (186lb) vs Alen Amedovski (185.5lb)

Magomed Mustafaev (156) vs Damir Ismagulov ( 163.5lb )*

)* Tagir Ulanbekov (125lb) vs Allan Nascimento (126lb)

*Bout canceled after Ismagulov was 7,5lb over the lightweight limit

**Main event backup fighter Jiri Prochazka also weighed in successfully at 206lb

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

