Islam Makhachev Feels He Could Get UFC Title Shot With Win Over Dan Hooker

Islam Makhachev believes a UFC Lightweight Title opportunity may be his if he defeats Dan Hooker.

This Saturday (Oct. 30), Makhachev will collide with Hooker on the main card of UFC 267. Hooker is taking this fight on short notice as Rafael dos Anjos pulled out of the event due to an injury. The action will be held inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Islam Makhachev Thinks Money Motivated Dan Hooker To Take Short-Notice Fight

During a chat with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Islam Makhachev said he feels money is the biggest motivator for Hooker going into their clash.

“I think this is just like business for him. He took this fight, I think he asked about more money and he put some message, ‘Let’s do five rounds.’ But last year I remember when I asked him, ‘Let’s fight in New Zealand or Australia,’ he said, ‘We cannot sell all tickets,’ but now he’s asking for five rounds. I think he’s asking but he’s thinking about money. Now, because he took this fight before one month, I’m sure he asked about more money. But if they give five rounds, doesn’t matter for me.”

Makhachev Not Sold On Hooker’s Abilities In Five-Round Fights

Hooker has been calling for his bout with Makhachev to be a five-rounder. Makhachev doesn’t think “The Hangman” is about that life.

“If you saw his number four round and number five round with Dustin, he almost died there. With Barboza, same thing. He’s not [a] five-round fighter.”

A Path To UFC Title Shot After Hooker Fight

Charles Oliveira is scheduled to put the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 on Dec. 11. One month prior, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will compete in a pivotal 155-pound contest. Makhachev believes that if Chandler defeats Gaethje, then the UFC will end up giving him the title shot over Chandler.

“I don’t think they give Chandler one more chance. If Chandler beats Gaethje, I think I have to be next.”

UFC 267 will feature two title bouts. In the main event, Jan Blachowicz will defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Glover Teixeira. The co-main event will see Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen do battle for the interim UFC Bantamweight Title.