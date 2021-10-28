Dana White Excited To Meet Hasbulla At UFC 267, Dan Hooker Wants To ‘See How Far I Can Punt Him’

Social media sensation Hasbulla will be in attendance at UFC 267. Dana White says that he is excited to meet him, while Dan Hooker understandably feels a bit of the opposite emotion.

Hasbulla Magomedov has been an internet sensation and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, with all kinds of people sharing his memes and videos. So naturally it was a big deal to hear that he was going to be in attendance at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, in support of fellow Russian fighter Islam Makhachev.

Ahead of his arrival on Fight Island, he sent a video message to Dana White, while on the plane to Abu Dhabi, expressing how excited he is to meet the UFC President and attend the event. This prompted a response from Dana, who posted the video to his Instagram.

“Hasbulla looking very forward to our meeting in Abu Dhabi,” White captioned.

Dan Hooker Wants To Punt Hasbulla

That being said, not everyone is excited to hear that Hasbulla will be attending UFC 267, and it is not just the people who fear the flood of his videos on their timeline. With his appearance being in support of Islam Makhachev, it only makes sense that Islam’s opponent, Dan Hooker, is not too happy with the social media star, on top of the fact that the two have traded barbs in the past.

During the UFC 267 pre-fight press conference, Dan was asked about the fact that he was going to be attending the event. In response, he said that he would like to punt the little person and see how far he could go, before ultimately paying him respect.

“I’ll see how far I can punt him. He’s pretty funny,” Hooker said, with a laugh. “I think I got more reactions back home, from him calling me out, than anything else in my career. Everyone’s like ‘Man, you really are famous now, you got Hasbulla shouting you out.’ It’s nothing but respect.”

Hasbulla is certainly going to be an interesting addition to the UFC 267 crowd. When the camera inevitably pans to him in the crowd, things will undoubtedly go crazy.