Jan Blachowicz: A Pleasure To Be Glover Teixeira’s Last Potential Fight But ‘I Have To Knock You Out’

Jan Blachowicz would be honored to be Glover Teixeira’s last fight.

Blachowicz will look to defend his light heavyweight title for a second time when he faces Teixeira in the UFC 266 headliner taking place September 4.

For Teixeira, it’s arguably his last chance at becoming a UFC champion as the 41-year-old currently rides an impressive five-fight winning streak.

Some even believe it could be the Brazilian’s last ever fight in mixed martial arts though nothing is confirmed. Should that be the case, it would be a pleasure for Blachowicz to be his final opponent.

That said, the goal remains the same for the Pole.

“It’s a pleasure for me that I would be his last fight in his life with me,” Blachowicz told Submission Radio. “So, I do the best fight I can do to give it to him. But sorry Glover, I have to knock you out. It’s not my problem.”

Blachowicz: Teixeira Game Plan Not A Secret

As for the fight itself, Blachowicz is excited to test himself against a veteran and a rare opponent that is older than him.

The game plan from the Brazilian shouldn’t be much of a surprise either, and while Blachowicz is confident in his jiu-jitsu, he is eager to stand things up and win by knockout.

“It’s not a secret. I think he will try to take me down and control me on the ground, finish fight on the ground,” Blachowicz said. “And my game plan will be to keep fighting, stand up and try to knock him out. And I will try to do this. Watch out for his boxing skills. But if he takes me down, I will try to stand up. But also my jiu-jitsu is really good. So, I will not panic. If I get a chance to submit him, I will try to do this, because my jiu-jitsu is really good. But either way, I will try to keep fighting in the stand-up and try to find a way to knock him out.

“… I’ll enjoy this fight. I’m excited. He’s a good fighter, lots of experience. He’s older than me (laughs). He’s a really good fighter with lots of experience, with amazing jiu-jitsu with really good wrestling, good boxing style. And also, I think he’s gonna be the best version of himself in this fight, because maybe this is going to be his last test for the title. Maybe also one of the last fights in his career. So, I think he’s gonna do everything to beat me, and I have to be ready for this. So, I am excited.” You can watch the full interview below: