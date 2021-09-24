UFC 266 Weigh-Ins: Two Title Fights Set, Nick Diaz Makes Weight For Return

This weekend looks to deliver one of the better fight cards of the year, to cap off International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Here are the weigh-in results for UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega.

UFC 266 is turning out to be one of the most stacked cards of the year. Not only does it feature two title fights between Volkanovski and Ortega, as well as Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy, but it also has the return of Nick Diaz, facing Robbie Lawler in his first fight since 2015.

All the way down the card though, there are some amazing fights and exciting matchups. Included in that is the fight that nearly never happened, between Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast.

UFC 266 Weigh-In Results

Before this epic fight card can take place, the athletes must first make weight. This UFC event saw 26 fighters take the scales, and attempt to weigh-in at their respective marks, and each man and woman was successful.

It is worth remembering that the fight between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler was originally set to be contested at welterweight. However that bout was changed to a middleweight contest during fight week.

Here are the complete weigh-in results for UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega:

Main Card (PPV, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5lb) vs Brian Ortega (144lb)

Valentina Shevchenko (124lb) vs Lauren Murphy (125lb)

Nick Diaz (185.5lb) vs Robbie Lawler (184lb)

Curtis Blaydes (261lb) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257lb)

Jessica Andrade (126lb) vs Cynthia Calvillo (126lb)

Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Marlon Moraes (135.5lb) vs Merab Dvalishvili (135.5lb)

Nasrat Haqparast (154.5lb) vs Dan Hooker (155.5lb)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (258lb) vs Chris Daukaus (231lb)

Roxanne Modafferi (125.5lb) vs Taila Santos (125lb)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Uros Medic (156lb) vs Jalin Turner (156lb)

Cody Brundage (185.5lb) vs Nick Maximov (185.5lb)

Martin Sano (170lb) vs Matthew Semelsberger (170.5lb)

Omar Morales (145.5lb) vs Jonathan Pearce (145.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs