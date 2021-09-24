Alexander Volkanovski Rips Brian Ortega For Failed Drug Test, Nick Diaz Faces Off With Robbie Lawler

Things got a bit heated between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega.

The pair took part in a press conference Thursday evening ahead of their featherweight title headliner taking place Saturday night at UFC 266.

It was more or less the same between them as far as trash talk was concerned, but after he corrected a reporter stating that he did indeed feel Ortega deserved to be fighting for the belt, Volkanovski changed his tune during what was a heated faceoff.

“I didn’t know about you popping,” Volkanovski was quoted as saying by MMA Junkie. “That sh*t don’t sit well with me. You don’t deserve to be here. You’re a f*cking drug cheat.”

Ortega, of course, tested positive for drostanolone in 2014 following his first-round submission win over Mike De La Torre, which has since been overturned to a no contest.

Diaz, Lawler Share Brief Staredown

Things were a bit more cordial when Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler faced off.

There was definitely respect shown from both men even if Diaz did slightly size up his old rival in what was a brief staredown between the two legends.

After it was done, Lawler walked away with a smile on his face.

You can watch it below:

UFC 266 takes place Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.