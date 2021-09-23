(Video) Robbie Lawler Reacts to Weight Class Change for Nick Diaz Fight

Robbie Lawler seems not to mind the weight class change taking place in his fight against Nick Diaz. Instead, Lawler is only worried about his control elements, which are his training and preparation.

Lawler Versus Diaz Moved to Middleweight

Lawler and Diaz were initially scheduled to face each other in a welterweight showdown. However, Ariel Helwani recently reported that the matchup between the two competitors. It was furthermore stated that the fight would be at a heavier weight class.

“For the uninformed, that means it has gone from a 170-pound bout to 185. Both fighters have a history of fighting at 170 and 185, and both have expressed a desire to cut less weight these days,” Helwani noted on social media.

After the initial announcement, fans of the sport thought that the fight could be in jeopardy. After all, Lawler has been disciplined in his weight cut for the upcoming battle.

Lawler on Weight Class Change

Nonetheless, Robbie spoke to media members who asked him about the change in the weight class. As expected, Lawler was short and to the point, letting everyone know that he still accepted the fight.

“We had a short conversation,” Lawler told the media during UFC 266 media day. “It is what it is. I’m ready to fight. … I’m ready to go. That’s all that matters. Camp went well, and controlling the things I can control.” “Obviously I’m a little light, but I’m strong, I’m fast – I’m ready to fight,” Lawler said. “I’m going to eat, try to feel comfortable.”

There’s still no indication on how or why the fight was changed from 170lbs to 185lb. Although, speculation leads fans to believe that due to the long layoff of Nick, there may have been some difficulty making the welterweight limit.

Now that Lawler has accepted the fight, does the change in weight class affect initial predictions?