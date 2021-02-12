Charles Oliveira Brushes Off Nate Diaz Callout, Focuses on Title Aspirations

Charles Oliveira is on a quest for UFC gold and has no interest in fighting Nate Diaz. Although a fight against Nate has the potential for a large payday, Oliveira rather take fights that get him closer to the UFC’s lightweight championship.

UFC President Dana White believes that Justin Gaethje vs Charles Oliveira could be the next matchmaking listed for both men. Currently, Gaethje is listed as the #1 contender for the UFC lightweight championship. Oliveira, on the other hand, is ranked #3 with title shot aspirations.

Diaz Selects Hopeful Opponents

Earlier in the week, Nate Diaz spoke with the media and revealed that he is close to making a comeback to the octagon. During the conversation, he revealed that he would like to face either Oliveira or Dustin Poirier in his comeback fight. However, he would like the fights to be at a catchweight of 165lbs or, in the UFC’s welterweight division.

“That’s the guy right there,” Diaz said of Oliveira. “I’ll fight that guy. That’s who I’ll fight. I like the winners because I’m the winner. I ain’t lost to nobody. I’m trying to fight the guys who are winning. … “I think Oliveira is the best fight right now and Dustin Poirier.”

Oliveira Shuts Down Diaz

While many fights would jump at the opportunity to face Diaz, “Do Bronx” would rather continue on his path to UFC gold. At least according to his subtweet on social media, which came after Nate’s declaration.

Status: No interest, homie. 👍 Goal: Lightweight belt — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 11, 2021

“Status: no interest, homie. Goal: lightweight belt,” wrote Oliveira on Twitter.

With Oliveira pulling his name out of the Diaz sweepstakes, Nate will have to focus his attention on Dustin Poirier. However, it’s been rumored according to reports that the UFC is working on making a trilogy fight between Poirier and Conor McGregor.

If Diaz wants his shot at Oliveira, it looks like he will have to wait. Then again, Diaz will more than likely find a different opponent who is in the business of fighting for as much money as possible.