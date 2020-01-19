UFC 246 Post Fight Press Conference LIVE

Check Out below UFC 246 Press Conference

UFC 246 just wrapped up (Sat., Jan. 18, 2020) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, live on ESPN+ PPV.

Fight fans can get post-fight analysis, official bonuses winners and other reactions in the presser.

In the main headliner, a former two-division champion Conor Mcgregor makes a comeback after wiping out Donald Cerrone in only 40 seconds. Meanwhile, in the co-headlining act former champion, Holly Holm tops Raquel Pennington after three rounds in a lackluster rematch.

Also in the event, a former titleholder Anthony Pettis lost the bout to rising knockout artist Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight affair via rear-naked choke, a submission guru Aleksei Oleinik scores an armbar win over Maurice Greene, Maycee Barber suffered a unanimous decision loss to Roxanne Modafferi, Sodiq Yusuff defeated Andre Fili by unanimous decision.

Check out below UFC 246 post-fight press conference: