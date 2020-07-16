Welterweight contender Colby Covington recently implied that Tyron Woodley turned down a fight with him. Now the former welterweight champ responds to these claims.

Woodley and Covington have been beefing since Tyron was still on top of the welterweight division. The two were expected to fight when Colby got the interim title, however his title shot was delayed until after Tyron lost to Kamaru Usman. Most recently, Colby said that he was offered a fight with his rival for August, but that T-Wood turned the bout down. In fact he even posted a picture of his bout agreement from the UFC.

Tyron Woodley Fires Back

Tyron Woodley caught wind of this accusation from Colby Covington. Taking to Twitter, he responded to the claims that he turned down a fight with Colby. Although he did not come out and say Colby is lying, he was very dismissive of the claims, tossing an insult Covington’s way.

“he claims everything! so tired of this hemorrhoid”

To Woodley’s credit, Covington has made some pretty outrageous claims over the years. However the picture Colby posted did show an empty spot where Woodley would have signed. While that on the surface means very little, it does make you wonder how hard the UFC is trying to make this fight, and what is going on behind the scenes.

A fight between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington is a long time coming, and one that fans seem to genuinely want to see happen. A lot has happened over the years, to interfere with it being scheduled. That being said, with Colby coming off the first loss of his professional career, and Tyron having dropped two in a row, it seems like the time is right for the two heated rivals to finally settle their beef inside the Octagon.