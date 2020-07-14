There might be some hope yet in seeing the grudge match between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley.

The former teammates have been slated to fight each other ever since Covington won the interim welterweight title back in 2018. However, a number of circumstances have prevented the two heated rivals from facing each other.

It appeared they were close to fighting as recently as May but once again, nothing came to fruition.

All hope is not lost, though.

Covington vs. Woodley Next Month?

Following his loss to eventual opponent Gilbert Burns in May, Woodley revealed he had accepted a fight with Covington and hoped the latter would accept it now that he was on a two-fight losing streak.

And according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, talks are still ongoing.

“Covington and Woodley, they’re already in talks to make that one happen in August,” Helwani told Daniel Cormier on their ESPN show on Monday. “Don’t you want to see that one finally come to fruition?”

It certainly makes sense, especially with UFC president Dana White claiming Gilbert Burns is next to face current champion Kamaru Usman.

That leaves Woodley and Jorge Masvidal as the biggest fights for Covington to take in the meantime as he waits for his rematch with Usman.

Maybe the score will finally be settled with at least one of them for Covington.