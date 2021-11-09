Triller’s ‘Triad Combat’ Features Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulaev And More

Triller is starting a new chapter in combat sports.

Last week, it was reported that Triller was hosting a new wave of events called ‘Triad Combat’. This new ruleset will have fighters competing in a triangular ring with two-minute rounds. It will also feature a new type of glove (which falls between MMA and boxing gloves). Clinching will be also be allowed.

The triangular ring will host a crucible where MMA fighters and boxers can fight on a level-playing field.

Triller’s debut of ‘Triad Combat’ will be on November 27th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Several fights have been announced for the card, including some marquee names. Here is how the card is shaping up, per reporter Ariel Helwani.

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores

Mike Perry vs. Sakio Bika

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Simon

Steven Graham vs. Henry Gigliotti

All taking place on 11/27. Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX on Triller’s Triad Combat card. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 9, 2021

MMA Meets Boxing

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir returns against former boxing title challenger Kubrat Pulev.

This isn’t Mir’s first appearance under the Triller banner. He last competed in a boxing match against Steve Cunningham on the same card as Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren. For Pulev, it will be his first fight since losing to Anthony Joshua in late 2020.

The two will seek redemption and a big paycheck inside the (triangular) ring in Arlington later this month.

The Undercard

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry makes his first post-UFC appearance at Triad Combat. ‘Platinum’ signed to BKFC last month, so it is a surprise to see him fighting in a different promotion such as Triller. He will take on pro boxer Sakio Bika (35-7).

MMA veterans Matt Mitrione, Derek Campos and Albert Tumenov will also appear on Triller’s upcoming event.

What are your thoughts on Triller’s ‘Triad Combat’?