Steve Cunningham Slips And Rips Frank Mir For Unanimous Decison

Steve Cunningham comes out of retirement to face former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir in his boxing debut at tonight’s Triller: ‘Askren vs. Paul’ event.

Round 1:

Frank Mir would start off his boxing debut with constant pressure on Steve Cunningham. Mir would land some good punches for a lot of the round. Cunningham was able to counter and pick his shots from the outside.

Round 2:

Mir would kick off the second roun with aggression. Cunningham would enter the clinch with him to stop the outburst of the punches landed. Cunningham would land a beautiful 1-2 on Mir in the last minute which left the commentators in awe. Mir would load up on his punches leaving him to be exposed to a right hook counter initiated by Cunningham at the end of the round.

Round 3:

The former boxing cruiserweight champion would pick up the pace while also picking apart Mir on the feet. Mir would attempt to smother Cunningham in the clinch, tying him up and landed a few punches on Cunningham.

Round 4:

Cunningham would continue his handiwork, now going more to the body. The “USSFA” would land some countering bombs on Mir for the majority of the round with little to no success.

Round 5:

Mir looked to get on the inside, throwing punches, stepping forward and entering the clinch. Cunningham would escape it each time however. Cunningham would slip each one of Mir’s strikes, moving flawlessly and defensively. Mir wouldn’t give up, trying to turn the power on, throwing strikes with bad intentions, only to be evaded by Cunningham. Cunningham would enter the pocket and leave it without much damage.

Round 6:

Cunningham would swell up Mir’s right eye, being a sniper in the striking department. This would go on for the majority of the round with the struggling Mir trying to find success in the clinch. Cunningham would end the fight with a flawless performance on his end.

Official Result: Steve Cunningham defeats Frank Mir via unanimous decision.

