Mike Perry, Frank Mir To Appear In Triller’s ‘Triad Combat’

Triller is taking things to a whole new level.

Triller’s Newest Thriller

Their endeavors in the fight game don’t end with just boxing. The organization is planning on debuting their new wave of fighting, ‘Triad Combat’ on Nov. 27. Their inaugural event will take place in Arlington, Texas at Global Life Field.

Triller has already signed a star-studded cast of fighters to compete on the card. Former UFC Champion Frank Mir, Mike Perry and even former boxing heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev will be featured fighters at the event.

The rest of the card and who these names will be fighting are yet to be decided.

The Combat Concept

Triad Combat is unlike anything you’ve seen before. Its rules will be like a middle ground between MMA and boxing.

Fighter will not fight in a circular boxing ring or an Octagon however. Instead, they will fight in a triangular ring. The rounds will be 2 minutes each.

Holds and clinching will be allowed. Specifics on the type of holds allowed have not been revealed as of yet. The gloves worn for ‘Triad Combat’ are expected to be a hybrid between boxing gloves and MMA gloves.

As this new genre of combat rocks on, Metallica and other musical guests will be featured in this inaugural Triller event.

What are your thoughts on Triller’s newest invention?