Tony Ferguson Responds To Nate Diaz’s Call-Out On Twitter

Consider Tony Ferguson interested in a potential fight against Nate Diaz.

Collision Course?

The two fan-favorite fighters have been pitted against each other in a lot of fantasy matchups over the years. But now, with Diaz and Ferguson both being on losing streaks, many speculate that the time is finally right to make the fight happen.

Don’t Call It A Comeback

A return to 170lbs isn’t out of the question for ‘El Cucuy’.

Ferguson got his shot inside the UFC after winning The Ultimate Fighter 12 tournament at welterweight. After that, he would make one of the best runs in UFC history when he won 12 fights in a row. It was a reign of terror for the lightweight division… that is until Ferguson met his demise in 2020.

‘Tony Time’ would have his clock cleaned by Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May 2020. It wouldn’t stop there as Ferguson’s luck had simply run out. He would be defeated by future champ Charles Oliveira and most recently Beneil Dariush. This would be Ferguson’s longest losing streak to date.

‘Blazin’ Trails’

Ferguson received an invitation for redemption when the legendary Nate Diaz posted about him last month. Ferguson wouldn’t leave his fellow Californian hanging without a response:

NorCal vs. SoCal

Diaz is looking to get back on track as well. The Nor-Cal fighter is currently sitting on two losses in a row to top contenders Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal.

With only more fight on his UFC contract, Diaz is looking to make the most out of it and that starts with this social media exchange with Orange County’s Tony Ferguson.