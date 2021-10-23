Tony Ferguson Hints At Fight News Amid Nate Diaz Tweet, Potential Odds Released

It looks like we may actually get a dream fight between Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz.

Diaz made headlines earlier on Friday as he excited the combat sports world by randomly posting an image of Ferguson. The implication being that he either wants to fight him or is in the process of fighting him.

And it looks like it might be a case of the latter.

Later on in the day, Ferguson tweeted a video of his old workout and hinted that fight news was coming soon.

“DJ Spin That Shit 🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Fight🔜News 🥇”

DJ Spin That Shit 🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Fight🔜News 🥇 pic.twitter.com/9vU1h6Rx8N — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 22, 2021

To make things even more intriguing, he replied to Diaz as well.

Of course, it looked like Diaz was on course to fight Vicente Luque next. However, something is clearly up on Luque’s side that is seemingly preventing negotiations from even getting started.

It’s not the worst news if it leads to fans getting a dream fight between Ferguson and Diaz — one that has been fantasized about for years.

Ferguson A Slight Favorite Over Diaz

It didn’t take long for betting odds to be posted after today’s tweets.

Ferguson is a slight favorite over Diaz as per Bet Online should the fight be made official which came as a surprise to some, given his current three-fight losing streak.

Tony Ferguson -140 Nate Diaz +120

Nate Diaz +120 — Aaron Br🎃nsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 22, 2021

That said, they were losses against top level opponents and Diaz is also on a losing streak himself with just one victory in the last five years, even if he was inactive for a good portion of that time period.

Regardless of their current streaks, one thing is for sure — this promises to be an all-out brawl should it happen.