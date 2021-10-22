Nate Diaz Hints At Interest In Tony Ferguson Fight

The past few months have seen Nate Diaz trying to secure a fight with Vicente Luque. Apparently he has grown tired of this, and has set his sights on Tony Ferguson instead.

The last time Diaz stepped into the Octagon, he was taking on top welterweight contender Leon Edwards, and while he handily lost that fight, he impressed with a huge rally in the final minute. Since then, he has spent most of his time considering a fight with another top 170lb fighter in the form of Luque, with the two showing interest but it seemingly going nowhere.

Now it appears that he has shifted his attention back to the lightweight division, where he has not competed since 2015. Taking to his Twitter, he hinted that he was interested in a possible matchup with former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor Chimes In

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Conor McGregor of course had some thoughts about Nate Diaz calling out Tony Ferguson. It would actually be better to say that he felt the need to interject himself into the conversation.

Replying to Nate’s tweet calling out Tony, Conor posted a picture of himself, talking to Joe Rogan after he broke his leg in the rematch against Dustin Poirier. This quickly deleted tweet is seemingly implying that when he returns from this injury, he wants to get the third fight with Nate.

While Nate Diaz appears to have his sights on Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor alludes to unfinished business with Diaz 😳 (via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/H90TgO8DOt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2021

Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson Is The Perfect Fight

A fight between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson has been on the minds of MMA fans for a while, but it seemed like it would never happen because Nate appeared to have no interest in returning to 155lb. That being said, at this point in both men’s careers, it seems to be the perfect time for this bout to happen.

El Cucuy has had a tough run of late, losing three in a row in dominant fashion, and while Nate is obviously no walk in the park, this is certainly a winnable fight for Tony. As for Nate, most people have felt like his best work would be done at lightweight, rather than him being outsized at welterweight, and Tony is still relevant enough in the division to make sense.

So regardless of what Conor McGregor wants, Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson seems like the perfect fight to make, and hopefully one that will actually take place at lightweight. Time will tell if this comes together, but fans can only hope that nothing gets in the way.