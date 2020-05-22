Tito Ortiz Calls For ‘Legend vs Legend’ Fight With Mike Tyson

Tito Ortiz Calls For Fight With Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has been talking seriously about making a return to action. Tito Ortiz heard these comments, and has decided to shoot his shot at a chance to fight him.

Anybody who knows Tito is not going to be surprised to hear that he is interested in fighting Mike Tyson. The 45-year old has been looking for the biggest fights he can get, in the twilight of his career. This is why he wound up facing Chuck Liddell for a third time in the only Golden Boy MMA event, only to follow that up with a bout against WWE star Alberto Del Rio in Combates Americas.

Now it would seem that Tito Ortiz has his sights set on a returning Mike Tyson. The 53-year old has been posting some training footage, looking totally jacked and talking about a comeback. Therefore “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” decided to take to Instagram and shoot his shot, in an attempt to secure a boxing match with the former heavyweight champion.

“Legend vs Legend on ppv! When are we doing it?”

Now the main fight that people have been leaning towards for Mike’s return, is his rival Evander Holyfield who also announced he would be returning. Although he was also offered $20 million to do bare knuckle boxing. So perhaps there is an avenue for Tito to fight him there.

To be honest, it seems rather unlikely that Mike Tyson would be returning for a fight with an MMA fighter. However you can not get too upset at Tito Ortiz for giving it his best shot.