Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million Guaranteed To Fight In Bare Knuckle FC

Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million For Bare Knuckle Fight

Mike Tyson has been flirting with the idea of coming out of retirement to fight again. However now it seems that the 53-year old will potentially be taking the boxing gloves off in his return to action.

It has been nearly fifteen years since Tyson stepped foot in a boxing ring, in a competitive setting. Although even that was simply an exhibition bout, which came about a year after his last professional fight. He stepped away from the sport of boxing with a pro record of 50-6 (2 NC).

However recently Mike Tyson has been considering the idea of coming back for a few legacy fights. Recent footage emerged, showing that he still had serious power when he hit mitts, which sparked conversation about a potential return. Now, according to reports, it seems he was offered a whopping $20 million guaranteed to take a fight under the Bare Knuckle FC banner.

“While we did make a guaranteed offer of $20 million for Mike [Tyson] to fight for BKFC, we’re open to many different options as to how we can work together,” BKFC President Dave Feldman said. “Obviously, the excitement of seeing Mike’s video showing himself training and desire to participate in exhibitions inspired us to reach out and make the offer.”

The idea is for Tyson to face someone who is already on the BKFC roster. On the other hand, other reports have circulated, suggesting the former heavyweight champ could take on Barry Hall, Paul Gallen or Sonny Bill Williams, all of which are former rugby players turned boxers. Although it’s worth noting that this fight would be a regular boxing match, for charity, with Mike to receieved a proposed $1 million purse.

So it would seem that it Mike Tyson is genuinely interested in fighting again, he has several offers on the table. Whether it is a bare knuckle bout, a charity boxing match, or something else, it will be interesting to see how he looks in a return.