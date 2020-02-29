Tito Ortiz’s Submission Win Over Alberto Del Rio Is Back In Books After Being Cleared Of Banned Substance

Tito Ortiz’s Combat America’s Win Over Del Rio Was Ruled To No Contest For Couple Days But Now It’s Been Reinstated

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz defeated ex-WWE titleholder, Alberto Del Rio, via submission in a catchweight bout at Combate Americas 51 back in December from State Farm Arena in Hidalgo.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) had overturned his victory to no-contest due to undisclosed reason. According to ESPN’s report, Ortiz has tested positive for an unknown substance that’s banned in Texas.

Now Ortiz’s win is back in the books after being ruled to no-contest by TDLR.

Tito Ortiz has never been popped for performance-enhancing drugs for his entire MMA career and was upset about this claim.

Here’s a statement from TDLR:

“A urine sample provided by Jacob ‘Tito’ Christopher Ortiz on Dec. 7, 2019, at the Combate Americas MMA event showed a potentially disqualifying substance that Ortiz claimed was prescribed by a physician,” the statement reads. “Pending the outcome of the TDLR inquiry into whether the substance was indeed prescribed by a physician, TDLR marked the fight results as ‘No Contest.’ TDLR confirmed with the physician that the item was prescribed to Ortiz. TDLR has reinstated Ortiz’s victory in the Dec. 7 bout.” h/t MMAJunkie

He came out of the second retirement to fight against rival Chuck Liddell for the third time back in November of 2018. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” knocked out Liddel in the first round. This win led Ortiz 45 to signed a three-fight deal with Combate Americas last year.