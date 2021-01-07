Tito Ortiz Finally Wears Face Mask Amidst Serious Blowback

Huntington Beach City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz has been causing quite a ruckus with his refusal to wear a mask. After much blowback, he has finally decided to don a face covering.

The start of the political career of Ortiz has been a tenuous one to say the least. He has been dealing with backlash at all turns, as he has refused to wear a mask in spite of strict regulations.

In fact his most recent debacle came in the form of getting kicked out of a city council meeting for not masking up, being forced to attend via Zoom. This even led to him getting trashed by retired UFC fighter Julie Kedzie.

Maybe Tito would feel more comfortable wearing this kind of mask at city council meetings? pic.twitter.com/k6YU3qFt1M — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 6, 2021

Tito Ortiz Finally Puts The Mask On

It would seem that all of this tension and pushback has finally gotten the best of Tito Ortiz. Photos have emerged on social media, courtesy of the connoisseur of all things Tito, Borrachinha Depot.

These photos see the former light heavyweight champion finally sporting a mask. There are what appears to be a few different outings, each of which sees Tito with a different face covering.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz leads by example by masking up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iRUDEUnmYB — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 7, 2021

Whether you agree with Ortiz and his political views, it is good to see him with a mask. Not to mention the fact that he is wearing it properly, covering his nose in all the photos, it seems that he is actually taking things seriously.

That being said, there is no question that Tito still feels the way he did before, regarding the global pandemic and the use of masks. Yet to see him finally suck it up and do the right thing to be a positive influence, is something deserving of respect.

There are still some other issues that Tito Ortiz has to get past in order to recover the hit his popularity has taken in the last few weeks. Nevertheless this is a good start.

Editors note: It turns out that these photographs were from a few months ago. Unfortunately Tito is still refusing to wear a mask under current conditions.