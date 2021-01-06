Tito Ortiz Banned From City Council Meetings, Forced to Attend via Zoom for Anti-Mask Beliefs

Tito Ortiz and his anti-mask beliefs are finally coming back to bite him. Earlier in the month, it was reported that the beautiful city of Huntington Beach, California was full of concerns regarding Tito not wearing a mask. Now, Ortiz has been banned from being physically present during city council meetings because he won’t wear a mask.

One of Ortiz’s hottest takes during his political campaign is his belief that the coronavirus is manmade. Spreading false information isn’t necessarily the best idea while running for office. But these days, nothing is shocking that comes from Tito Ortiz. Alas, Tito went on to win a seat in office, although the swear-in process was a stumbling mess.

Ortiz on Not Wearing a Mask

According to local Huntington Beach newspaper the OC Register, Ortiz has caused quite a stir with the citizens of Huntington Beach. During a recent speech, Ortiz was shown speaking to the public without a mask or facial covering. Tito was contacted by the local paper to explain why he didn’t wear a mask, to which he replied why via text message.

Ortiz Banned from Council Meetings

Ortiz was always spotted at his desk with no mask, replying to other councils who follow the procures of wearing facial protection. Not only did Huntington Beach citizens show their concern, but so did other members of the council. Heading into 2021, the council has had enough. Ortiz will now be forced to attend all meetings via Zoom.

Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz’s 2021 isn’t off to the best start. pic.twitter.com/vSW3HRWs8j — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 5, 2021

“Welp, we have our first workshop here for Huntington Beach City Council and we’re doing it at Huntington Beach Library,” Ortiz said. “I go in for the meeting and [Mayor] Kim Carr says you can’t come in without a mask. Now I’ve gotta do it from Zoom. Great way to start the New Year off. Embarrassing,” finished Ortiz.

Currently, a petition is circulating to get Ortiz out of office. Additionally, the petition began with Ortiz only being in office for 17 days.