Tanner Boser Knocks Out Ovince Saint Preux – UFC Vegas 30 Results (Highlights)

A heavyweight matchup between Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux takes place today (Saturday, June 26, 2021) at UFC Vegas 30.

Boser (19-8-1) comes into the fight attempting to bounce back from a tough decision loss against Ilir Latifi at UFC Vegas 28. Saint Preux (25-15-0) is also trying to rebound after suffering a KO/TKO to Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 16.

Round 1

Boser throws a couple of jabs to try and judge distance, but nothing connected. Boser throws a couple of right-leg kicks to the thigh. Boser lands an overhand right. Saint Preux responds with a front kick. Boser responds with another right body kick and then follows with a straight right.

Saint Preux throws a right body kick, and Boser responds with another right. Boser follows up with another right kick to the thigh. Boser then throws a combo, and Saint Preux responds with another kick. Bower throws a jab, and Saint Preux responds with another front kick. The round finishes with both men throwing kicks to judge distance.

Boser takes the round, in my opinion, 10-9.

Round 2

The round begins with both men still attempting to find a striking distance. Saint Preux throws a front kick, and Boser responds with a flurry of punches. Saint Preux tries a double-leg shot, but Boser stuffs it and clenches Boser to the cage. Saint Preux is able to reverse and take Boser down. OSP mounts, and Boser closes guard.

Boser appears to grab the fence to try and get up, but Saint Preux takes his back. Boser gets back to his feet, and both men exchange blows. Boser connects with a knee and then lands a huge right and rocks Saint Preux. Bower follows up with a left and drops Saint Preux. The referee steps in and stops the fight.

Official result: Tanner Boser defeats Ovince Saint Preux via Knockout at 2:31 of Round 2.

Check out the highlights below: