Tanner Boser Welcomes Ovince Saint Preux to Attempt KO Overturn: “There’s nothing to appeal, go ahead and try.”

Tanner Boser isn’t worried about a potential overturning of his victory against Ovince Saint Preux. Despite polarizing events within the match, Boser is confident that the success will stay on his record.

Boser faced Saint Preux in a heavyweight matchup during UFC Vegas 30. For the majority of the fight, it appeared that Boser was quickly getting the better of OSP. However, commentator Daniel Cormier and fans who were watching the battle on television believed that there was a moment where Tanner used the fence to pull himself up.

Once Boser got up, he hit OSP with a collapsing knee, followed by a right hand that ended the fight in a knockout. After the battle, Ovince and his team stated that they would try to appeal the outcome of the fight due to the fence grab.

Tanner Boser on Potential Ovince Saint Preux Appeal

Nonetheless, upon further review, most people, including Cormier, changed their mind about the fence grab. Under closer inspection, Boser’s fingertips never entered the holes in the cage, making the return to his feet legal. This is why Boser is confident that if Saint Preux challenges the victory with the commission, he will win the appeal. Speaking with Jimmy Smith, he revealed his confidence about the situation.

🔊 "I beat him from pillar to post…I beat him for 8 minutes, he can think whatever he wants." 👊Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) explains to @RJcliffordMMA why he's not worried in the slightest about his TKO victory at #UFCVegas30 being appealed by Ovince Saint Preux pic.twitter.com/tdpepdT1lN — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 28, 2021

“I didn’t think it was anything new or revolutionary,” said Boser in regards to his fence technique. ” All I did was post on the cage with a closed fist. I get from certain angles that it might of looked like it, but I didn’t grab the cage,” he said. “He can think whatever he thinks. He didn’t let me up, I got up. I don’t think there’s any ground to stand on (in regards to appealing the decision.) Clearly my fist is closed, it’s a fact. There’s nothing to appeal, go ahead and try. I beat him from pillar to post.’

Do fans believe that Ovince has enough evidence to overturn his loss? Or is OSP wasting his time with the appeal process, as Tanner Boser thinks?