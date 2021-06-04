UFC Vegas 28 Weigh-Ins: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Augusto Sakai Set For Heavyweight Main Event

After taking a week away, the premier mixed martial arts organization in the world is back in action. This is the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 28: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Augusto Sakai.

While the UFC was off last week for the holiday, they are returning to action this weekend with a massive heavyweight main event. Jairzinho Rozenstruik looks to get back in the win column against Augusto Sakai, who is also coming off of a loss, himself.

In the co-main event, we have another exciting matchup of the big men, with the second of three heavyweight bouts scheduled for this card. Walt Harris looks to snap a two-fight skid against Marcin Tybura who is hoping to score his fifth straight win, a feat hard to come by at heavyweight.

UFC Vegas 28 Weigh-In Results

On Friday morning the athletes took to the scales to make weight for UFC Vegas 28. With this event taking place in the Apex Center, there will be no ceremony weigh-ins, with fights scheduled to face off after everyone hits the scales.

Of the 28 fighters competing on Saturday night, there were no issues with athletes making weight.

Below are the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 28: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Augusto Sakai:

Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254lb) vs Augusto Sakai (255.5lb)

Walt Harris (264lb) vs Marcin Tybura (251lb)

Roman Dolidze (186lb) vs Laureano Staropoli (185lb)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5lb) vs Miguel Baeza (171lb)

Dusko Tudorovic (186lb) vs Gregory Rodrigues (186lb)

Tom Breese (186lb) vs Antonio Arroyo (186lb)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4pm EST/1pm PST)

Montana De La Rosa (126lb) vs Ariane Lipski (124.5lb)

Tanner Boxer (242lb) vs Ilir Latifi (240lb)

Fancisco Trinaldo (169.5lb) vs Muslim Salikhov (171lb)

Makwan Amirkhani (146lb) vs Kamuela Kirk (146lb)

Alan Patrick (154.5lb) vs Mason Jones (156lb)

Manon Fiorot (125.5lb) vs Tabitha Ricci (124.5lb)

Sean Woodson (145lb) vs Youssef Zalal (146lb)

Caludio Puelles (155lb) vs Jordan Leavitt (156lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs