Ilir Latifi Thinks he Was Robbed of a Victory Against Derrick Lewis at UFC 247

Ilir Latifi Believes He Beat Derrick Lewis at UFC 247

By now, it’s safe to that that the glaring theme surrounding UFC 247 is one that addresses the judging and scoring of mixed martial arts fights. From the beginning of the night, all the way to the main event, all fans could do is shake their head at some of the questionable scorecards. In the case of Ilir Latifi vs Derrick Lewis, the MMA community was torn. However, the judges granted Lewis the victor. So, now we can add Ilir Latifi to the long list of combatants who believed they were wronged due to poor judging during the event.

Latifi faced Lewis in Derrick’s stomping ground of Houston, Texas. One theory floating around is that Derrick had a hometown advantage. However, recognition in that manner usually is based upon the country, and not the state. While it’s possible, some fans simply believe that Lewis won. And, so did the judges.

Derrick Lewis defeated Ilir Latifi via unanimous decision. (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) For Latifi, he believed that he was robbed in the match. Furthermore, he thinks that judges that score fights should be fighters or trainers. People who have experienced the sport in a physical capacity.

Latifi Shares UFC 247 Opinions on Social Media

He shared his opinions on his official Instagram account. There, he posted a photo of him and Lewis during the fight and a long caption that thanked all of the fans who support him.

“First of all I want to thank my family, friends, team and all the people that supported me, thank you!

When I decided to take this challenge and fight Derrick in his hometown, people thought I was crazy.

Saturday night walking into the arena to fight Derrick Lewis, Houstons home pride, I knew this battle wasn’t going to be easy.

The crowd was there for him and even the judges…,” said Latifi.

latifi Shares Judging Against Lewis

“I think I won that fight and many of the fans and viewers did too, but it is what it is… As fighters, we sacrifice and risk a lot for this sport and it’s very sad to see how they can play around with people’s work and dedication.

Hopefully, in the future we will see judges and scoring systems that’s made for MMA by people of real experience of the sport like fighters and trainers that have (a) better understanding of the sport and can make better judgments,” wrote Latifi.

Do fans agree with Latifi that he won the fight? Furthermore, his theory that judges should be ex-fighters/ trainers? Or, did they get this call correct and Lewis was the rightful winner?