The UFC is back in action tonight live from inside UFC APEX Las Vegas, Nevada. In the co-main event of the evening, a clash of titans takes place in the light heavyweight division. One of the UFC’s most dangerous finishers, light heavyweight veteran Ovince St-Preux (25-14) faces off against a rising contender in Jamahal Hill (6-0).

Round 1

Jason Herzog gives the signal to start and the fighters get ready to battle. Both fighters come out in the orthodox position and Hill takes the center of the cage. Hill lands a leg kick and a body shot, Saint Preux comes back with a leg kick of his own. Nice right-hand lands for Hill who follows it up with a one-two and a body shot. Saint Preux switches to his usual southpaw position but he eats another body shot. Saint Preux lands a body kick but he eats a counter from Hill. Hill switches to southpaw to match Saint Preux’s position. Saint Preux lands a nice leg kick and looks more comfortable in the southpaw position. Another calf kick lands for Saint Preux. Hill lands a right hand but Saint Preux ties him up right after, he tries to get a guillotine but Hill wiggles out. Hill seems to have the striking advantage as he enters the pocket.

Round 2

Hill comes out with a combination but Saint Preux gets out of the way. Nice jab lands for Hill as Saint Preux takes the center of the cage. Hill looks to be more aggressive and lands a nice right hand. High kick misses for Siant Preux. He looks to stay at range and land kicks. Saint Preux slips and eats a knee. Hill looks to push forward and he lands a big right hand that rattles Saint Preux. Hill unleashes a hell of strikes to Saint Preux up against the fence and the referee has no choice but to stop the fight. What a performance from Hill.

Official results: Jamahal Hill defeats Ovince Saint Preux by TKO at 3m37s of the second round.

Check the highlights below:

STILL UNDEFEATED 🗣 📈 @JamahalH has gone up another level tonight! [ Main event next on ESPN2 & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/qYPvu5uuqh — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2020