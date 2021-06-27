Justin Jaynes Doesn’t Regret Betting on Himself, Shares Harassment Posts

Justin Jaynes feels no regrets about his decision to bet on himself, despite losing. Jaynes told the public that he would be betting his entire fight purse on himself as he took on Charles Rosa during UFC Vegas 30.

UFC Vegas 30

Previous to their fight, Jaynes announced that he would bet his fight purse on himself, which was a sum of $25,000. His coaches were on board with the decision to place the bet, and Justin felt confident in his ability to win the fight.

As soon as fans heard of the bet, two thoughts immediately came to mind. The first thought was that a professional athlete, signed to the UFC for that matter, should never have to place a bet on themselves with their earnings to provide a living for their family.

Secondly, fans were hoping that Jaynes was kidding about placing the bet. This is primarily due to being on a three-fight losing streak at the time, with all losses coming by way of finish. Janes extended his losing streak to four after Rosa was able to win a tough decision victory.

Jaynes Doesn’t Regret Bet, Shares Comments From Fighters and Fans.

Naturally, both fighters and fans took to socials to express their thoughts about Justin’s decision. However, even in the aftermath of losing $25k, Jaynes also said that he didn’t regret the decision to bet on himself at all.

“Justin regretting everything right now,” said UFC featherweight Lando Vannata. “That’s the difference between you and I,” responded Justin. “No regrets, I’d do it again.”

He then explained that he had hundreds of messages from more fans flooding his inbox on Instagram about the decision. The majority of the messages were filled with forms of harassment as well.

Now that Jaynes is on a four-fight losing streak, it’ll be interesting to see if the UFC keeps him around or parts ways with the fighter. One thing is for sure; sometimes risks outweigh rewards. But, according to Jaynes, he would do it all over again.