UFC Jacksonville Results: Ricky Simon Takes Down Ray Borg in Great Scrap (Highlights)

Our next fight on the main card is a bantamweight scrap between Ricky Simon (15-3-0) and Ray Borg (13-4-0).

Round 1:

The first round is underway as Simon lans an overhand left. Simon lands a leg kick and follows it with a body shot. Simon lands an overhand and an uppercut that is countered by a big right hand by Borg. Borg lands again and Ricky lands an early takedown. The two fight on the ground and Borg is able to get up. Simon tries for another takedown, but Borg reverses into a takedown attempt of his own. The two clinch up against the fence and Ricky shoots in again.

Borg gets up and lands a clean uppercut.

Simon checks a leg kick and then lands a big body shot. Borg lands a huge body shot of his own and Simon answers with a combo. Simon lands a sharp kick to the body. Borg lands a one two and shoots for a takedown that is reversed by Borg. Simon gets the Borg to a knee as he continues to ride Borg for a takedown. Simon continues to land knees to the legs and then takes Borg down again. The two exchange on the ground as the first round comes to an end.

10-9 Simon

Round 2:

Second round underway here. Both men land short in an exchange. Borg lands a good uppercut and Simon goes for a leg kick. Borg lands again and then shoots. Simon reverses the takedown attempt and secures one of his own. Borg is back up as Simon throws a couple jabs. Simon lands another one two.

Borg lands a nice left hand.

Borg lands another right hand and follows it with a straight left jab. Simon fakes a takedown and lands a big shot to the body. Borg goes for a flying knee as the two begin to talk to on another. Borg defends a takedown and lands a nice jab. Simon goes back to the body and follows it up to the head. Simon lands a hook and Borg lands a big hook of his own. Simon secures another takedown as he looks for Borg’s back. The two are up against the fence as Borg tries to separate. Borg is finally able to scramble out and lands a big right hand. Borg lands another combo with a huge body shot as the round ends.

10-9 Simon

Round 3:

Final round underway and Simon lands a one-two. Simon goes for a high kick that is checked by Borg. Borg lands a clean straight jab. Borg lands another huge body shot that back up Simon. Borg follows up with another shot to the body and an overhand right. Simon throws a hook and is countered by Borg. Simon lands a nice hook that is countered by an uppercut from Borg.

Simon lands another takedown.

Borg begins lands shots from the bottom on his back as Simon looks to advance position. Borg looks for a scramble and reverses the position. Ray looks to take the back and Simon lands another takedown. The two continues fighting against the fence as Simon goes for another takedown. Simon lands an elbow as the two separate. Borg lands another shot to the body and follows it up with a head kick. Borg goes for a spinning back fist that misses. Ricky shoots again but is unable to secure. Flying knee attempt from both men with under thirty to go. Borg begins to tee off on the body and head as the final round comes to an end.

10-9 Borg

Official Result: Ricky Simon defeats Ray Borg via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check the highlights below:

🇲🇽Borg: "Come on, kid" 🇺🇸 Simon: "I'm older than you!" Gotta love the audio from #UFCJAX! 😅 pic.twitter.com/qk4tAAMe2Y — UFC (@ufc) May 14, 2020