UFC Rio Rancho’s Ray Borg Misses Weight, Releases Statement

Borg Only Fighter To Miss Weight

Everyone competing at UFC Rio Rancho on Saturday made weight — except flyweight Ray Borg.

Borg came in at 128 pounds — two pounds over the non-title flyweight limit — and will now forfeit 30 percent of his purse to opponent Rogerio Bontorin. It is the fourth time Borg has missed weight as well as his third at flyweight.

Last April, he notably vowed to retire if he missed weight again. He acknowledged that promise in a recently released statement, but it’s not something on his mind for now as he offered no excuses for failing to make the limit.

“Wish I had an excuse but I don’t, my camp knows that this is the most disciplined I have ever been during camp, weight was good all camp and all week. I stayed in contact with the crew at the UFC PI all week and followed all their protocols. The more we started cutting the less that started to come off, we were dedicated to making the weight and took the extra hour they gave us and did what we could with it. We asked for more time with all the intentions in the world to make the weight but unfortunately they only allowed us an hour. “We still have a fight to win tomorrow and all my focus is on that, I was so confident in my ability to make weight that I even vowed to retire if I missed weight again, which is a subject that currently is not on my mind at the moment. I will put on a good show for my home town tomorrow night, thank you to my team for all the help along with my manager and the rest of my crew that was apart of this camp. Sorry to my opponent and his Team for the unprofessionalism and hope to put on a good show tomorrow.”

UFC Rio Rancho will be headlined by a light heavyweight rematch between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz.

Here are the full weigh-in results from Friday:

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jan Blachowicz (206)

Diego Sanchez (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Brok Weaver (156) vs. Kazula Vargas (156)

Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs. Ray Borg (128)

Lando Vannata (156) vs. Yancy Medeiros (155)

Tim Means (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

John Dodson (133.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (156)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (202)

Casey Kenney (135.5) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Macy Chiasson (135) vs. Shanna Young (134)

Mark De La Rosa (126) vs. Raulian Paiva (126)