Anderson Silva Down For Paul Brothers To Face Him, Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva is open to the idea of fighting a Paul brother next.

Silva continued his combat sports renaissance with an impressive first-round knockout win over Tito Ortiz in their boxing match at Triller Fight Club on Saturday night.

It came just three months after “The Spider” made his return to professional boxing with a unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Meanwhile, his compatriot and fellow former UFC champion Vitor Belfort also enjoyed a successful night as he dispatched of Evander Holyfield with a first-round TKO win.

After the win, Belfort aggressively called for a lucrative matchup with Jake Paul.

“There’s this kid, and we’ve got $25 million dollars,” Belfort said in his post-fight interview. “The winner take all! Let’s go! Hey Jake Paul, stop running from me man. I’m going to teach you a lesson. You can be my kid. You’re going to meet daddy over here at Triller. “Stop running! You’re a little b*tch!”

Silva On Board With Fighting The Pauls

Silva is certainly a fan of the idea and called for Logan Paul to fight him as well.

“Jake Paul and your brother — he have the chance to fight with me and Vitor. You know? It’s a good fight,” Silva said in the post-fight press conference.

Anderson Silva says the Paul brothers should fight him and Vitor Belfort. pic.twitter.com/tZGMwNdmxy — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 12, 2021

A fight between Silva and the older Paul was seemingly in the works before it failed to come to fruition. However, Silva has always been open to the idea and even praised the brothers recently for what they’re doing in combat sports.

“Everything’s possible. Jake Paul and Logan are doing a great job in this new entertaining show,” Silva said earlier this month. “We’ll see. Everything is possible. I respect both, and the kid’s doing good and working hard to make great success in this entertaining show. So we’ll see, maybe this is possible too.”

Going by Silva’s last two boxing performances, it’s hard to give either Paul any shot if it does end up coming to fruition.