Anderson Silva Plans To Fight Until He Is 50, Open To Jake Paul Bout

This weekend Anderson Silva returns to action in the boxing ring, against fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz. Despite being 46 years old, he does not plan on slowing down for a few more years.

While it did not end on a high note, Silva had one of the best careers in UFC history, with an insane title run full of crazy highlights. Since parting ways with the UFC, he made the move to boxing, where he won his first fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and looked impressive throughout.

Although Anderson is performing well in the ring, he is clearly closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Speaking with TMZ, the former middleweight champ said that he plans on retiring before he turns 50, but is leaving the door open to whatever happens.

“My goal is my last fight (to be when) I’m 49. 49 is (when) I’m done, probably but I don’t know. But that’s my goal, fight three more years and I’m done. 49, that’s the number,” Silva said. “Maybe I can fight more, but right now my goal is when I turn 49 I stop fighting. I don’t fight any more. But I don’t know, I’m in good shape. I’m so happy to go to the gym every day, to Spider Lab, and learn something new.”

Anderson Silva Open To Jake Paul

Someone who has been making major waves in the sport of boxing, has been YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. With his last two wins coming against former UFC fighters who are older, there has been some question as to if Anderson Silva could be next on the list.

The Spider says that he is open to fighting Jake, but does not seem to be actively pursuing that fight. With that said, he pays a tremendous amount of respect for both Jake and his brother Logan, and the things they have done in boxing so far.

“Everything’s possible. Jake Paul and Logan are doing a great job in this new entertaining show. We’ll see. Everything is possible. I respect both, and the kid’s doing good and working hard to make great success in this entertaining show. So we’ll see, maybe this is possible too,” Silva said.

In the meantime, Anderson Silva will be returning to the ring against Tito Ortiz, in a bout to be aired on Triller. It is going to be interesting to see his next move, if he gets past Tito.