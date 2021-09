Anderson Silva Knocks Out Tito Ortiz In First Round – Triller Fight Club Results (Highlights)

A 195-pound boxing match between former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz is taking place now (Saturday, September 11. 2021) at Triller Fight Club’s latest event.

Silva (34-11 MMA) holds a 2-1 in boxing after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision back in June. Meanwhile Ortiz (21-12-1 MMA, 0-0 Boxing), who last competed back in Dec. 7, 2019 scored a submission victory over Alberto El Patron in a MMA fight.

Round 1

Ortiz is aggressive early on but Silva displays great head movement. Silva goes to the corner and evades all of Ortiz’s strikes. He then lands a big counter that knocks Ortiz out!

Official result: Anderson Silva defeats Tito Ortiz via knockout (R1, 1:21).

Check out the highlights below:

Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz pic.twitter.com/a03cQ0wcHX — Comics Department (@ComixDepartment) September 12, 2021

Anderson Silva just knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round! 🥊pic.twitter.com/ILLA1vDzjc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021