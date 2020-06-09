Both Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt scored massive walk-off knockouts at UFC 251. Now “Suga'” wants to fight “No Love,” but does not think this will actually happen.

It seemed like O’Malley’s one-punch knockout over Eddie Wineland would be the knockout of the night at UFC 250. However this was quickly outdone when Garbrandt sent Raphael Assuncao to the nether with a last second overhand right. In doing so, he snapped his three fight skid, and reestablished himself as a top contender at Bantamweight.

Following the fight, there was discussion that maybe Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley would be matched up next. However speaking with ESPN, Suga’ Sean explained that he does not think this fight will happen. Although he favors his chances against Cody, he thinks that “No Love” has no interest in making the fight happen.

“There’s no way he takes that fight! There’s no way he takes that fight, it’s a lose-lose for him,” O’Malley said. “One, he’s probably going to get knocked out and two he’s fighting someone that has a lot of hype, but, it’s a lose-lose for him I feel like. I’m sure they’d avoid that fight.

“(I would take the fight) 100 percent. I feel like I’d knock Cody out,” O’Malley continued. “I mean, he looked more improved Saturday, for sure. He looked like he was more calculated, more calm. He looked very much improved from his previous, getting knocked out three times. So, he did improve. I think he is high-level. He’s a very, very dangerous opponent, you know. Anyone that just throws bombs like that is dangerous. I feel like I’m calculated enough, accurate enough, and technical skill-wise enough to be able to knock him out. So that’s a win-win fight for me.”

Wether or not the UFC is interested in a bout between Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt. Although it is worth noting that it would be quite a jump to go from unranked to a top five fighter. Either way, there does seem to be some steam behind this matchup.