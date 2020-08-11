For some people, not having fans in the crowd during their fight is a good thing. However bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley misses seeing the fans while he fights, and is looking for a way to make up for it.

O’Malley has been making quite the impression throughout his run in the UFC, so far. After dealing with some setbacks outside the cage, he has been making up for lost time in a big way. His most recent performance came, when Suga’ knocked out Eddie Wineland with a clean strike, establishing himself as a legitimately talented up and coming fighter.

Sean O’Malley Asks His Fans For Help

When Sean O’Malley battered Eddie Wineland, he did so without a crowd in the arena. However, while some fighters may like not having the pressure of fans in the crowd, this was not something he enjoyed. Speaking with ESPN, he explained why he prefers to have a live audience. Not only that, but he actually asked his fans for a favor, after his fight with Marlon Vera.

“I was watching my Jose Quinones fight, and I watched it on YouTube, from a fan’s perspective up in the stands,” Sean O’Malley said. “Just seeing the fans erupt when I dropped Jose. I dropped Eddie in a way more vicious, gnarly, more exciting, explosive way. I feel like rewatching that fight isn’t the same. It would be way more enjoyable to rewatch it and watch the crowd go wild. “Then I watched that Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance,” O’Malley continued. “Just seeing how excited those fans get when someone makes a game-winning shot. I picture myself in those situations, dropping someone, and it sucks that I feel like I’m getting robbed of that moment, in a way. But also I know a million people or whatever are watching at home. “I told everyone, record your reaction,” O’Malley said. “I want to watch it. I enjoy it. I’ve watched every single one I could find of peoples reactions when I knocked out Eddie, it makes it kind of feel like they’re there with us. But yeah, I definitely miss it.”

Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) misses the fans, and has asked them for a favor for his fight this weekend. pic.twitter.com/sTETIPJxp9 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 10, 2020

That is certainly a interesting thing for Sean O’Malley to ask for, from his fans. Of course, the sport is in a unique place with not having people in attendance, so it makes sense. He is set to face Marlon Vera, in his biggest test to date, this weekend at UFC 252.