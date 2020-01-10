Sean O’Malley Serves USADA Suspension, Still on For UFC 248

Sean O’Malley Serves Six-Month USADA Suspension for Ostarine Levels

“The Sugar Show” has been more of a sideshow outside of the UFC octagon rather than inside of it. Sean O’ Malley’s run-ins with USADA has stunted his growth within the organization due to lengthy suspensions. At times, people genuinely inquired about his whereabouts in addition to a time table where he would return. O’Malley accepted a six-month suspension after testing positive for ostarin. The suspension was a result of two different tests administered on August 6 and August 12 of last year.

It’s that time of year again where USADA updates its website with new information. Recently, fans learned about a suspension served by UFC middleweight Dequan Townsend. Now, USADA has issued a statement about O’Malley and his served sentence.

USADA Explains O’Malley Case

Explaining the sentence, they also treated the offenses as a single violation. This was because the estimated concentration of ostarine in the urine samples was consistent with ingestion prior to August 29, 2019. After that, they explained the aftermath of the investigation.

“After a thorough investigation into O’Malley’s positive tests, including extensive follow-up testing, his agreement to keep a food log, his increased level of care in selecting supplements, and finding no evidence of intentional use, USADA resolved O’Malley’s case with a six-month period of ineligibility. O’Malley’s period of ineligibility began on August 6, 2019, the date his positive sample was collected,” wrote USADA.

Explaining Ostarine

Furthermore, they explained the banned substance and where it is usually found. They also made sure to include that ostarine is not available as a prescription medication in any country.

“Ostarine, also known as MK-2866 and Enobosarm, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that is illegally sold worldwide as a performance-enhancing substance. Ostarine is not currently available as a prescription medication in any country, and its unauthorized use may carry serious side effects. Nonetheless, ostarine has commonly been found as a declared and undeclared ingredient in many dietary supplements.”

UFC 248

Regardless, O’Malley’s bout at UFC 248 nearly perfectly lines up with the time he’s available again to compete. So, “Sugar” Sean will still be taking on Jose Quinonez on March 7th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.