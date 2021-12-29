(Video) Sean O’Malley Gives Out Hundreds Of Dollars To Walmart Shoppers On Christmas

‘Suga’ was more than sweet this holiday season.

Sean O’Malley would help bring Christmas joy to multiple families this month. Three knockouts would bring the UFC star three additional $50k bonuses to his bank account in 2021. O’Malley wouldn’t keep it all to himself though. He decided to give back to his community.

Suga Spreads Christmas Joy

The slick striker would hit up multiple Walmart’s to make some shoppers incredibly happy.

O’Malley would give out $100 bills and $20 bills to dozens of shoppers. Not everybody ‘Suga’ came across would take the money. But, for those who did had their day absolutely made.

He’d receive all kinds of reactions from his charity work at Walmart. One lady he gave $200 would scream, dance around and give the self-proclaimed ‘fighter of the year’ the hug of the year.

Who knew a rainy day at Walmart would bring so much joy?

A Successful Year

Sean O’Malley is currently riding a 3-fight win streak in 2021, with KO’s over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva. ‘The Unranked Champ‘ is unranked no more as he moves to #13 on the UFC rankings.

O’Malley ended the year with another KO in December and would quickly be followed by the gift of giving this holiday season.