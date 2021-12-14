Dana White Impressed By Sean O’Malley: ‘Looks Like We’re Going To Have To Pay Him’

‘The Suga Show’ got some high ratings at UFC 269 last weekend.

White’s Takeaways

Rising star Sean O’Malley would not only get a first-round KO of Raulian Paiva, he would get a spot in the UFC rankings at #13. The performance was flawless and O’Malley’s brand got even more eyeballs, being on the main card of a huge pay-per-view event.

No longer the ‘unranked champ‘, it looks like UFC President Dana White is going to up his paychecks… and opponents.

“When you talk to him, two things: He wants to get paid, and he wants to fight higher-level competition,” White said at the UFC 269 press conference. “Looks like we’re going to have to pay him, get him some fights.”

Everybody’s A Critic

On the note of facing higher-level competition, not everybody has been impressed by O’Malley’s body of work inside the Octagon. This would come as a result of the names on O’Malley’s resume. Before facing the formerly ranked Raulian Paiva at UFC 269, he would face off against UFC newcomer Kris Moutinho (9-4) and had some trouble dispatching of the regional prospect.

When paired up with ranked contender, ‘Chito’ Vera, O’Malley would lose by first round TKO. Additionally, four names ‘Suga’ has beat, have been released by the UFC.

Because of this, White hasn’t put the star on the fast track.

“He’s a tough kid,” White told Barstool Sports. “He’s fun. He’s exciting to watch, but he’s making his way, you know, the way you’re supposed to. You don’t just turn O’Malley around and throw him against killers. That’s not how it works.”

Now It Works

O’Malley, now with a lucky #13 next to his name, looks to take it to the next level. In terms of pay and better opponents, he wants it all. With a test aced against Paiva, it looks like it’s a better time than ever for ‘The Suga Show.’ He’s been renewed for a new season.

“The guy he beat tonight is a real guy, a very real guy,” White said. “He did it in spectacular fashion.”

It looks like Dana White will put Sean O’Malley against more ‘very real’ bantamweights in the near future.