Sean O’Malley Pours It On Raulian Paiva For First-Round TKO – UFC 269 Results (Highlights)

‘The Suga Show’ resumes for another action-packed episode. Sean O’Malley takes on Brazilian bantamweight Raulian Paiva, to start off the main card for UFC 269.

Round 1:

O’Malley throws a lot of feints at Paiva, attempting front push kicks. Paiva tries to catch it and take him down but is unsuccessful. The two gauge their distance, moving around the Octagon. The fight is stopped momentarily as Paiva complains about a groin strike.

O’Malley lands a nasty left hand on Paiva. O’Malley bounces around as Paiva pours on constant pressure. Paiva throws many low leg kicks at O’Malley, trying to chop down the tree. O’Malley stings Paiva with a right hand. This was the beginning to the end. He would follow up with a multitude of shots, mixing in strikes to the body and head of the Brazilian. O’Malley would sit Paiva down, who was in a world of punishment. Jason Herzog put a stop to the action.

Official result: Sean O’Malley defeats Raulian Paiva via R1 TKO (4:42)

Check out the highlights below: