Diego Sanchez Parts Ways With Controversial Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez has finally parted ways with Joshua Fabia.

The news was announced Thursday by Sanchez to MMA Fighting with Fabia no longer working as his manager, coach or guru.

He declined to make any further comments, but revealed he would make a statement next week as he gathers his thoughts.

“Any power of attorney that Fabia had has been rescinded/terminated,” Sanchez’s attorney, Charles Lakins said.

At the time of writing, Fabia has not responded for comment yet.

Sanchez Split With Fabia Long Time Coming

The news was a relief for just about everyone in the combat sports world who was urging Sanchez to part ways with him.

Fabia started working with the former lightweight title challenger in the days leading up to the latter’s fight with Mickey Gall in July 2019.

Since then, the duo — mainly Fabia — have been involved in plenty of controversy and bizarre headlines to say the least.

The owner of the School of Self Awareness has also repeatedly clashed not only with UFC fighters and former fighters, but the brass as well.

Most recently, he effectively got Sanchez released by the promotion just days before his scheduled fight with Donald Cerrone after requesting for the former’s medical records.

However, there was major outrage afterward when footage went viral of Fabia striking a suspended Sanchez as some form of training.

Hopefully for Sanchez’s sake, he is able to get his life back together again and any damage done can be resolved.