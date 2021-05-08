Video: Diego Sanchez Endures Beating From Joshua Fabia While Upside Down

Diego Sanchez and coach Joshua Fabia have been headlines once again.

The two have been making waves on social media after the 16-year veteran’s controversial release from the UFC.

Human Punching Bag

His coach, Fabia has been much criticized in Sanchez’s promotional ‘fall from grace’ and especially for his unorthodox coaching style. A new video has surfaced of ‘The Nightmare’s” training sessions with his guru and it is catching some heat for its bizarre nature.

Asks for his medical records but throws strikes at him as he’s suspended upside down. Ok. Think we need to look at your records, Fabia. pic.twitter.com/XAhL5CMfiA — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) May 8, 2021

In the clips shown, the first-ever The Ultimate Fighter becomes the ultimate punching bag for Fabia.

Fabia would repeatedly hit his pupils’ head over and over again. Punches, slaps and even kicks were used on Sanchez by his coach in a controversial training session that is now receiving backlash.

The Corner Of Controversy

This isn’t the first time Fabia has been criticized for his methods.

He has allegedly trained fighters, chasing them with knives before inside the cage. He also told UFC officials that Sanchez could ‘kill’ Michael Chiesa using a secret move he taught him in the lead-up to the fight.

Fabia has been a controversial figure in MMA and will look to continue on that especially with the release of this strange video. Sanchez’s cornerman, guru, mentor will continue the journey alongside his pupil no matter the controversy.