Diego Sanchez Disowned His Family Members To Stay ‘Loyal’ To Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez will not hold back when it comes to comments from the critics.

The first-ever ‘Ultimate Fighter’ and his coach Joshua Fabia continue to be the center of controversy. The backlash began at a new level amidst Sanchez’s UFC release earlier this month. It reached another high with the surfacing of a deeply concerning training video where Fabia attacked a suspended upside down Sanchez.

Family Matters

Even with the internet’s uproar, the coach and fighter duo continue the uphill battle of attrition. The waging war that is social media has left many coaches, fighters, fans and even family members to speak out their concerns. It looks like the Sanchez bloodline were next in line in being unsuccessful in turning Diego away from his ‘guru’.

“Being open and honest, I think that’s one big factor about me and Joshua… and also loyalty,” Sanchez said in a recent interview. “I’ve been loyal in not giving up on [Fabia], not believing the bullshit of the internet. Even to the point where I’m having to disown some family members because it’s that hard. The agenda is so hard.” “I’ve got my own family members telling me that they know better than me for my life.” Sanchez continued. “They’re telling me ‘get that guy — he’s conning you! He’s gonna f—k your whole life up! Get him out of your life!’ And these people are like ‘This is happening. This is real.’”

The former UFC fighter would not believe the views shared by the masses, including his loved ones at home.

Diego’s Testimony

Sanchez would continue to defend his coach against what he thinks is slanderous hate from the UFC and the media in general. The pupil would share what he believes are the truths in the matter.

“This poor guy had his reputation shit on, this guy is (labeled as) a con artist, manipulator, when really, the truth of the story is, this is just the only guy that came around! There was no one else to help me, man! This is one guy that could give me some time and energy! Sacrificed from his own life to help me! Because he knew I was f—ked, he knew I was getting f—ked! He’s seen it! He came into my life. He helped me. He didn’t want to do this MMA s—t. “(Fabia) not only protect me, teach me how to heal myself, teach me how to get standing straight up again. It’s everything.”

It does not look like Diego Sanchez will be leaving his coach Joshua Fabia anytime soon.