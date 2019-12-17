Rosie O’Donnell ROASTS Colby Covington’s UFC 245 Defeat

Rosie O’Donnell Happy For Colby Covington for Losing

Whether people love UFC welterweight Colby Covington or they absolutely despise him, one thing is for sure; he gets people talking. Most of the time, the people that are vocal about Covington’s antics are from the MMA community. However, he’s managed to have a reach that extends well into the world of celebrity. US President Donald Trump has praised Colby in the past en route to UFC victories. But, now that Covington suffered a TKO defeat by the hands of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, more, celebrities have begun to assess the antics on Colby. One celebrity who basked in the glory of Colby’s defeat was popular 90s actress Rosie O’Donnell.

O’Donnell and MMA

It’s no surprise that O’Donnell is a big mixed martial arts fan. For years, Rosie has commented on various topics that have been discussed on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. The messages seemed to always be from the vantage point of a hardcore MMA fan. They even got to the point where Ariel wasn’t sure if the tweets were actually from Rosie because of the amount of detail in the analysis.

Rosie’s Distain for the Trump Administration

Clearly O’Donnell paid very close attention to UFC 245 and it’s main event. And, it’s even more apparent that Rosie is not a fan of Colby Covington. Unfortunately for Covington, it’s well documented that Rosie has heavily been against the policies of Donald Trump. So for Covington, as a Trump supporter, his TKO loss had undertones of a political defeat as well.

best fight ever watching him limp out with a broken jaw #fuckoffcolby #ufc — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 15, 2019

The Outcome of UFC 245

The response from O’Donnell came from a tweet from Ellen show’s executive producer Andy Lassner. In the video, it showed the Trump family wishing good luck to Covington in his bout against Usman at UFC 245.

Usman broke Covington’s jaw during the fight. The injury caused a sense of irony in the fact that the very thing that got Colby in trouble, was the very thing that he can’t use in the short term; his mouth.

O’Donnell wasn’t the only person who was excited to see Covington’s demise. However, his celebrity status makes her voice one of the frontrunners to bash Colby while he is down.