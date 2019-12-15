Pros Reacted To Kamaru Usman UFC 245 TKO Win Over Covington And More

UFC 245 In Tweets: Pros Reacted To Usman’s Fifth-Round TKO Win And More

Saturday’s Las Vegas card was amazing. Three title bouts, and probably the most powerful main card in 2019.

Petr Yan stopped Urijah Faber, Moraes edged out Aldo, Nunes out grappled de Randamie and defended her belt. We’ve got a new 145-pound champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who outworked Max Holloway in the co-main event of the evening. Kamaru Usman scored a TKO win over Colby Covington to defend the strap. It was an amazing boxing affair that ended in a violent stoppage.

Here’s how the pros reacted to three title bouts and the rest of the action.

Kamaru Usman’s TKO Win Over Colby Covington

I can’t decide whether to be pumped or sad😂 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

This is so bad I’d rather have Jorge be champ. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

What a performance by @USMAN84kg !! Stayed composed and stuck to the game plan! Congrats my friend! @ColbyCovMMA is one tough dude!!!! Great night of fights #ufc245 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 15, 2019

Colby/Kanye team up, remix ‘Through the Wire’ with maga shit. Don’t @ me — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 15, 2019

Congratulations to the champion @USMAN84kg for the win, you’re the champion for a reason. Tough, hard fought fight by both. Colby is super tough and showed it again. @ufc #UFC245 — Demian Maia (@demianmaia) December 15, 2019

All this fight is showing me is that 2020 I become a world champion — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 15, 2019

Colby Covington is a tough gamed opponent . No need to be such a douche . Talking about dead people . Get your shit together young man ! Great fight #UFC245 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 15, 2019

Colby Covington is gonna be hurting bad tomorrow 🤕🥴 — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) December 15, 2019

Yessssss you snowflake — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 15, 2019

I meannnnnn. What a brawl! Thoughts? #UFC245 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 15, 2019

Whew. Another great fight, it might have been made for casuals but this card brought it. #UFC245 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 15, 2019

Usman put him away. Omg! Amazing fight by both fighters. What a killer, in the 5th round. Incredible! #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Kamaru wit that Champ shit!! Hell yeah 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #UFC245 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 15, 2019

Wow I can definitely admit when I was wrong what great fight fellas, and while I’m sure it probably would’ve got finished within time I kinda feel like that was a bad stoppage 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) December 15, 2019

Congratulations @USMAN84kg you are a real champ #UFC245 — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) December 15, 2019

How did you react to Kamaru’s victory over the former interim division champion?