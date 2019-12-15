Pros Reacted To Kamaru Usman UFC 245 TKO Win Over Covington And More

UFC 245 In Tweets: Pros Reacted To Usman’s Fifth-Round TKO Win And More

Saturday’s Las Vegas card was amazing. Three title bouts, and probably the most powerful main card in 2019.

Petr Yan stopped Urijah Faber, Moraes edged out Aldo, Nunes out grappled de Randamie and defended her belt. We’ve got a new 145-pound champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who outworked Max Holloway in the co-main event of the evening. Kamaru Usman scored a TKO win over Colby Covington to defend the strap. It was an amazing boxing affair that ended in a violent stoppage.

Here’s how the pros reacted to three title bouts and the rest of the action.

Kamaru Usman’s TKO Win Over Colby Covington

How did you react to Kamaru’s victory over the former interim division champion? 

