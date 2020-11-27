Anderson Silva finally seems to have gained a potential suitor for his post-UFC career in Japanese MMA promotion RIZIN.

Silva was recently released from his UFC contract and is looking to continue competing in the sport that he loves even at the age of 45. However, the Brazilian has found it hard to gain suitors in recent weeks.

The likes of Bellator MMA, the PFL and ONE Championship have all turned down the opportunity to sign Silva or weren’t too interested in the prospect. Even bare-knuckle boxing isn’t an option as Bare Knuckle FC are not interested in his services.

Given the signings those promotions have made in recent times, the reason for the lack of interest is more likely a case of the money Silva would demand rather than him being too old.

However, RIZIN looks to be an option.

Final Chapter In Japan For Silva?

RIZIN president Nobuyuki Sakakibara recently revealed in a statement to several outlets that he was interested in helping Silva — who previously competed in Japan — fulfill his wishes.

“I have great memories with Anderson Silva from the PRIDE days and in my personal opinion I think his career took off in Japan,” Sakakibara said. “I have heard that Japan has a special part in his heart as well. “I do feel that I would like to help him fulfill his wishes out of respect for what he as accomplished and what he has done for our sport. I haven’t talked to him yet but I would be interested to see if we can come up with something that makes sense for him to start his final chapter in Japan.”

It would certainly be great to see Silva compete in Japan again and it should be noted that RIZIN has no strict drug testing either.

Perhaps this is the best case scenario for Silva.