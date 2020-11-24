Ever since Anderson Silva’s last loss against Uriah Hall at UFC Vegas 12, fans wondered what was next for “the Spider.” Whispers of retirement were present, as well as spectators hoping for one last hoorah for Anderson. UFC President Dana White has since said that Silva won’t compete in the UFC anymore. Once Dana’s words went public, many spectated that Silva could appear in Bellator or even One FC. However, it appears that both Bellator and PFL aren’t interested in signing Anderson Silva at this time.

Anderson Silva UFC Departure

Almost immediately after Hall defeated Silva, rumors swirled of Bellator snatching up the old veteran. However, Bellator President Scott Coker made it clear that the organization is heading in a new direction. In the past, Bellator seems like a place for old veterans to squeeze their name value until the last drop. But now, Coker said that the promotion has a new vision and is no longer interested in legend signings.

The PFL on Not Signing Anderson Silva

Now, the PFL has made its stance on Silva clear as well. Although the promotion recently just signed another long-time Brazillain legend in Fabricio Werdum.

“Listen, I mean that guy is such a legend in the sport but isn’t he around 46? The guy is such an amazing talent. I think he has been a great champion,” said PFL President Rey Sefo. “He’s definitely gonna go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. Nothing but a lot of respect but I just think it’s that time to hang it up. Watching his last fight, he also fought a former teammate of mine, and Uriah Hall was able to finish that fight. Anderson Silva is a legend and he’s gonna go down in history as one of the best to do it, so I’d like to remember him as that guy.”

Running Out of Suitors

With options running thin for Silva, his retirement seems like it could be forced. Usually, a fighter of Anderson’s stature would get to pick his last fight. However, with a lack of promotional push, Silva may have already had his last fight.