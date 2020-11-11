Anderson Silva has been a bit wishy washy on his decision to retire after losing to Uriah Hall. If he does wind up leaving the UFC to continue fighting, Scott Coker says he will not have a home in Bellator either.

Heading into his fight with Hall, both the UFC and Silva himself were adamant that this would be the last fight for the middleweight GOAT. However as the fight drew closer, Anderson began to walk this sentiment back a little bit, not committing to retirement, and saying instead that this would be his final UFC fight. Yet Dana White was quick to point out that he still had one more fight on his deal, so a lot of work would have to be done before he fought again, either way.

View this post on Instagram @caionoia obrigado pela homenagem 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ A post shared by Anderson “The Spider” Silva (@spiderandersonsilva) on Nov 5, 2020 at 2:52pm PST

Scott Coker Not Interested In Anderson Silva

A lot of people thought that if Anderson Silva was not competing in the UFC anymore, that he may wind up in Bellator. However Scott Coker does not seem particularly interested in signing him to the promotion. Speaking in a recent interview, he did not completely shut down the idea, but explained that while he respects Silva, he is not going out of his way to try acquiring the Brazilian.

“I have a lot of respect for him. He’s definitely one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. I really haven’t thought about it, but I think I’m happy with the way our roster is heading and the fighters that we have now. I think that’s my statement on that.”

View this post on Instagram How will you remember @SpiderAndersonSilva? 🇧🇷 #UFCVegas12 A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on Nov 1, 2020 at 10:02am PST

This makes things interesting when it comes to the idea of Anderson Silva continuing his mixed martial arts career. Many people though that Bellator was a logical choice for him to move to, if he chose to keep fighting. However with Scott Coker not interested, this may change the way Anderson considers his next move.