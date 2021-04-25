Pros React To UFC 261: Kamaru Usman’s Knockout Of Jorge Masvidal, Rose Namajunas Becoming Champion Again

UFC 261 may just have been one of the greatest cards of all time.

The pay-per-view event concluded Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida, as fans were in full attendance for the first time in over a year.

With plenty of action in the prelims, the main card went a step further. First, there was the cringe-inducing sight of seeing Chris Weidman snap his leg against Uriah Hall. Then, Valentina Shevchenko showcased utter dominance against Jessica Andrade on her way to a second-round TKO.

Rose Namajunas shocked the world by knocking Weili Zhang out in the first round to be come a two-time women’s strawweight champion. And in the headliner, Kamaru Usman became the first fighter to knock out Jorge Masvidal after doing it in the second round to retain his welterweight crown.

Check out below what pros has to say about UFC 261:

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

😳 — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021

We just saw a BAPTISM NIGHTMARE!!!! #UFC261 — Mike Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) April 25, 2021

3 title fights. 3 finishes. What a card #UFC261 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 25, 2021

I’m exhausted, the fighters showed out for the crowd. Insane fight card!!! #UFC261 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 25, 2021

KAMARU USMAN IS THAT DUDE. #UFC261 — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021

THE KING! THE ONE TRUE KING! NO DEBATES! NO QUESTIONS! — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021

Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang

Thuuuuuuug rooooseeeeee — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 25, 2021

Thug rose!!!! — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 25, 2021

THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021

Amazing performance from Thug Rose! Weili is a beast. #ufc261 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 25, 2021

Valentina vs. Andrade

Valentina is such a beast #ufc261 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) April 25, 2021

Valentina is NEXT LEVEL GOOD — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) April 25, 2021

Wow @BulletValentina is something else!!!!!!! — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) April 25, 2021

And she does it again 👑 #AndStill #UFC261 flawlessssss — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 25, 2021

Chris Weidman vs Uriah Hall

Speedy recovery to Weidman. Man… that was nasty🤯 #UFC261 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) April 25, 2021

Damn hope @chrisweidman is ok, Heart goes out to him and his family. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 25, 2021

This is horrible 😢

Unfortunate for Chris I hope he recover fast.#ufc261 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 25, 2021

Respect @UriahHallMMA

Prayers to Weidman family🙏🏽😞 — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 25, 2021

These fights are 🔥 and we haven’t even hit the title fights!! #ufc261 @ufc — gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) April 25, 2021

Speed recovery @chrisweidman that was hard to watch #UFC261 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 25, 2021

Man all we can do is pray over @chrisweidman and his family right now 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #UFC261 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 25, 2021

Holy shit! What a crazy world we live in. You couldn’t write it. — michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021

Oh my god no!!!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 25, 2021

What goes around comes around in the @ufc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 25, 2021

Oh my gosh holly shit 😭 — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) April 25, 2021

I will never throw a leg kick again @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021

My wife and I screamed so loud on the replay that the dogs are going mental. — michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021

That’s fucked up — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 25, 2021