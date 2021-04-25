Pros React To UFC 261: Kamaru Usman’s Knockout Of Jorge Masvidal, Rose Namajunas Becoming Champion Again

UFC 261 may just have been one of the greatest cards of all time.
The pay-per-view event concluded Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida, as fans were in full attendance for the first time in over a year.
With plenty of action in the prelims, the main card went a step further. First, there was the cringe-inducing sight of seeing Chris Weidman snap his leg against Uriah Hall. Then, Valentina Shevchenko showcased utter dominance against Jessica Andrade on her way to a second-round TKO.
Rose Namajunas shocked the world by knocking Weili Zhang out in the first round to be come a two-time women’s strawweight champion. And in the headliner, Kamaru Usman became the first fighter to knock out Jorge Masvidal after doing it in the second round to retain his welterweight crown.
Check out below what pros has to say about UFC 261:
Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal
😳
— Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021
We just saw a BAPTISM NIGHTMARE!!!! #UFC261
— Mike Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) April 25, 2021
— Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) April 25, 2021
3 title fights. 3 finishes. What a card #UFC261
— Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 25, 2021
I’m exhausted, the fighters showed out for the crowd. Insane fight card!!! #UFC261
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) April 25, 2021
KAMARU USMAN IS THAT DUDE. #UFC261
— UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021
THE KING! THE ONE TRUE KING!
NO DEBATES! NO QUESTIONS!
— UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021
Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang
🌹🌹🌹😱 #UFC261
— Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) April 25, 2021
Thuuuuuuug rooooseeeeee
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 25, 2021
Thug rose!!!!
— Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 25, 2021
#thugrose #ufc261 @ufc WHAT A KO☄️
— Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) April 25, 2021
THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE!
— UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021
Amazing performance from Thug Rose! Weili is a beast. #ufc261
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 25, 2021
Thug rose!!!!!!! 🌹 #UFC261
— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 25, 2021
Beautiful headkick!!!!! #UFC261
— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) April 25, 2021
THUG ROSE #ufc261
— Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) April 25, 2021
Thug Rose #ufc261 @rosenamajunas 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) April 25, 2021
Valentina vs. Andrade
Valentina is such a beast #ufc261
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) April 25, 2021
@BulletValentina just levels above the division #ufc261
— Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 25, 2021
She’s tooo good man. #ufc261
— Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) April 25, 2021
Valentina is NEXT LEVEL GOOD
— Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) April 25, 2021
What a performance! #ufc261
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 25, 2021
Wow @BulletValentina is something else!!!!!!!
— Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) April 25, 2021
Absolutely perfection!! #UFC261
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 25, 2021
Way to go champ @BulletValentina @UFC
— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) April 25, 2021
What a performance. @BulletValentina 👏 #UFC261
— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 25, 2021
And she does it again 👑 #AndStill #UFC261 flawlessssss
— Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 25, 2021
And she does it again 👑 #AndStill #UFC261 flawlessssss
— Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 25, 2021
Chris Weidman vs Uriah Hall
Speedy recovery to Weidman. Man… that was nasty🤯 #UFC261
— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) April 25, 2021
Damn hope @chrisweidman is ok, Heart goes out to him and his family.
— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 25, 2021
This is horrible 😢
Unfortunate for Chris I hope he recover fast.#ufc261
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 25, 2021
Speedy recovery @chrisweidman
— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) April 25, 2021
@chrisweidman 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
— Yorgan Decastro (@DecastroYorgan) April 25, 2021
Respect @UriahHallMMA
Prayers to Weidman family🙏🏽😞
— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) April 25, 2021
These fights are 🔥 and we haven’t even hit the title fights!! #ufc261 @ufc
— gregor gillespie (@gregor_the_gift) April 25, 2021
Speed recovery @chrisweidman that was hard to watch #UFC261
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) April 25, 2021
Man all we can do is pray over @chrisweidman and his family right now 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #UFC261
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) April 25, 2021
Holy shit! What a crazy world we live in. You couldn’t write it.
— michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021
Oh my god no!!!!!
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 25, 2021
What goes around comes around in the @ufc
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 25, 2021
Oh my gosh holly shit 😭
— Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) April 25, 2021
I will never throw a leg kick again @ufc
— Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021
My wife and I screamed so loud on the replay that the dogs are going mental.
— michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021
That’s fucked up
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 25, 2021