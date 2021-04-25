 Skip to Content

Pros React To UFC 261: Kamaru Usman’s Knockout Of Jorge Masvidal, Rose Namajunas Becoming Champion Again

Check out what the pros had to say about an eventful night of action at the UFC 261 which took place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Pros React To UFC 261: Kamaru Usman’s Knockout Of Jorge Masvidal, Rose Namajunas Becoming Champion Again
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

UFC 261 may just have been one of the greatest cards of all time.

The pay-per-view event concluded Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida, as fans were in full attendance for the first time in over a year.

With plenty of action in the prelims, the main card went a step further. First, there was the cringe-inducing sight of seeing Chris Weidman snap his leg against Uriah Hall. Then, Valentina Shevchenko showcased utter dominance against Jessica Andrade on her way to a second-round TKO.

Rose Namajunas shocked the world by knocking Weili Zhang out in the first round to be come a two-time women’s strawweight champion. And in the headliner, Kamaru Usman became the first fighter to knock out Jorge Masvidal after doing it in the second round to retain his welterweight crown.

Check out below what pros has to say about UFC 261:

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang

 

Valentina vs. Andrade

Chris Weidman vs Uriah Hall

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Usman Vs Masvidal 2
Kamaru Usman Sleeps Jorge Masvidal With Vicious Knockout - UFC 261 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post