Rose Namajunas Knocks Out Weili Zhang With Early Head Kick – UFC 261 Results (Highlights)

Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas compete in a women’s strawweight title fight co-headlining the UFC 261 pay-per-view event taking place now (Sat., April 24, 2021) in Jacksonville, Florida.

Round 1

Lots of movement early on. Zhang lands a couple of leg kicks. Namajunas lands a nice jab but continues to receive inside leg kicks from the champion. Namajunas drops Zhang with a huge head kick! Namajunas quickly lands some hammerfists the fight comes to an end!

Official result: Rose Namajunas defeats Weili Zhang via knockout (R1, 1:18)

Check out the finish below:

Watch this kick by Rose Namajunas to beat the champ Zhang Weili #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/GGoTJOPj9R — Fungible Dave (@FungibleDave) April 25, 2021