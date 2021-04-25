Rose Namajunas Knocks Out Weili Zhang With Early Head Kick – UFC 261 Results (Highlights)

Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas compete in a women’s strawweight title fight co-headlining the UFC 261 pay-per-view event taking place now (Sat., April 24, 2021) in Jacksonville, Florida.
Round 1
Lots of movement early on. Zhang lands a couple of leg kicks. Namajunas lands a nice jab but continues to receive inside leg kicks from the champion. Namajunas drops Zhang with a huge head kick! Namajunas quickly lands some hammerfists the fight comes to an end!
Official result: Rose Namajunas defeats Weili Zhang via knockout (R1, 1:18)
Check out the finish below:
Watch this kick by Rose Namajunas to beat the champ Zhang Weili #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/GGoTJOPj9R
— Fungible Dave (@FungibleDave) April 25, 2021
TOO EASY.
THUG ROSE IS BACK. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/oBHQTJWykt
— UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021
LIKE BUTTER. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/Lz9zxTtB62
— UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021
— UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021
"I did it again!" 🌹 #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/hSEC0Z9hVJ
— UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021