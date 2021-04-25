Valentina Shevchenko’s Brutal Ground and Pound TKO’s Jessica Andrade – UFC 261 Results (Highlights)

One of the most dominant champions in current MMA, Valentina Shevchenko looks near unbeatable. However, Jessica Andrade brings a level of power rarely seen at flyweight. A brutal KO win over Katlyn Chookagian earned her the title shot, but will her power be enough to topple the flyweight queen.

Round 1

Shevchenko opening up with a high kick. Jab straight lands for Shevchenko. Shevchenko drives Andrade to the mat with a body lock. Andrade gets up but is dragged down again. Shevchenko lets Andrade up and attempts to land a head kick on the break. They clinch up against the cage. Another takedown for Shevchenko. Shevchenko starts locking up a rear-naked choke. Andrade defends well and gets back to her feet. After clinching up against the cage, Shevchenko lands her 5th takedown of the fight.

Round 1: Shevchenko 10:9

Round 2

Andrade attempts to hip throw Shevchenko, but Valentina reverses and slams Andrade into the mat. Andrade gets back to her feet and drives Shevchenko into the cage. She attempts to lift Shevchenko but is defended. Once again Shevchenko trips Andrade to the floor. She takes the crucifix position and starts landing elbows. Andrade is cut open! Shevchenko is landing heavy shots! That’s it! The ref waves it off.

Official Decision: Valentina Shevchenko wins via TKO (Ground & Pound).

